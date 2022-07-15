Man Seriously Hurt While Attempting to Flee State Trooper

ALEXANDRIA -- A man who tried to get away from a state trooper is in the hospital with serious injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was reported as a driving complaint on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver did not stop and a chase began. The driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and made contact with a vehicle traveling east on the interstate. The fleeing vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle has been identified as 36-year-old Barry Johnson of Hollywood, South Carolina. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was a 25-year-old woman from Washington state. She was not hurt.