UPDATE: Arrest Made in Fight Involving a Knife

St. Cloud Public Library - WJON

ST. CLOUD -- A 39-year-old man is recovering at the hospital after a fight involving a knife Monday morning.

St. Cloud Police were called to the public library just before 11:00 a.m. on a report of two men fighting outside. When officers arrived, they found one man had left the scene and the other had a cut to his neck.

Police determined the cut was from a knife used during the fight.

The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a serious and potentially life-threatening injury. Police say the victim is in stable condition.

Police have now arrested a suspect in the case.  Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton says they found 62-year-old Theotis Jackson at a home in the 10 block of 14th Avenue North.  Jackson was taken into custody without incident.

Filed Under: knife assault, knife fight, St. Cloud Police, stabbing
Categories: St. Cloud News
