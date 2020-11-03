Man Seriously Hurt After Motorcycle Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO – A man was seriously hurt after crashing a motorcycle near Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. along I-94 in Monticello Township. The motorcycle was in the westbound lanes when the driver, 55-year-old David Nervig of Monticello, lost control. The motorcycle came to rest in the right lane.

Nervig was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.