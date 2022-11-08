Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking.

According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.

Swanson fled from the scene driving the victim’s vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Swanson was later apprehended with the vehicle and the pistol used to facilitate the carjacking.

Swanson pleaded guilty on July 8, 2022.