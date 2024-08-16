Man Sentenced in St. Cloud Shooting That Injured Four People

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The last of three men involved in a south St. Cloud shooting that injured four people has been sentenced to 74 years in prison.

A Stearns County jury found 28-year-old Bryant Garth II guilty on four counts of aiding and abetting 1st-degree attempted murder, four counts of 2nd-degree assault with a gun, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South in July 2022.

Two other men involved in the case were also found guilty. 21-year-old Jamarcus Morris was sentenced to 72 years in prison and 29-year-old Daquan Ledbetter was sentenced to 63 years behind bars.

Stearns County Jail Jamarcus Morris -- Stearns County Jail loading...

The three men pulled up to a group of people and opened fire into the crowd. In all, 33 shots were fired in the incident, and three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital.

Stearns County Jail booking photo Daquan Ledbetter - Stearns County Jail loading...

