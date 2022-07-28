Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes.

Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.

The thefts include five motorcycles and two pickup trucks, dating back to 2020.

Magney pleaded guilty to stealing a motorcycle in St. Cloud in June of 2020, fleeing police on a stolen motorcycle in July of 2020, a St. Cloud motorcycle theft in August of 2020, theft-by-swindle for giving a fake cashier's check to buy a pickup in Albany, theft-by-swindle for buying a car at Vos Motors with a fake cashier's check in April of 2021, another stolen motorcycle in St. Cloud in May of 2021, and a stolen motorcycle in St. Joseph in June of 2021.

Stearns County court records show Magney has drugs and theft charges on his record dating back as far as 2011.

