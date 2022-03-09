Man Sentenced for Pretending to be FBI Agent
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for impersonating a federal officer.
According to court documents, on July 24th, 2017 67-year-old Bernard Holmes pretended to be a Special Agent of the FBI.
Holmes spoofed his telephone number to make it appear that he was calling his victim from the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office. Holmes gave the victim a fake name and a fake FBI badge number. He falsely said that he was investigating terrorism-related conduct involving the victim's household, including terrorism evidence supposedly originated from a computer and IP address at the victim's house. Holmes asked questions of the victim using highly charged words like "ISIS", "Terroristic", and the "Patriot Act".