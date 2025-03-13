Man Sentenced for Crash that Killed a Stearns County Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of St. Cloud has learned his fate after pleading guilty to causing a crash that killed a Belgrade woman.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 54-year-old Chad Seitz of Coon Rapids to six years and one month in prison. He gets credit for serving 417 days in the county jail.

Seitz pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of methamphetamine and one count of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm last December.

The crash happened on Highway 55 between Belgrade and Brooten at around 6:45 a.m. on January 22nd, 2024.

According to court documents, Seitz told troopers that he "may have dozed off" while on his way from Starbuck to the Twin Cities.

A crash reconstruction by the Minnesota State Patrol indicated Seitz's car crossed over the centerline and hit 41-year-old Cassie Mithaugen's car head-on, killing her. A three-year-old girl in the back seat suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Court records show Mithaugen was taking the child to daycare when the fatal crash happened. Troopers say she was found dead at the scene after being partially ejected from the compact car she was driving.

The state trooper reported Seitz was showing signs of impairment, was fidgety, and was moving about in an unusual manner. A breath test did not show any alcohol in Seitz's system, but based on experience, training, and observations, the trooper believed Seitz was under the influence of methamphetamine and cannabis.

