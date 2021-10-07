Man Run Over, Killed While Working on Mower
WADENA -- An elderly man was run over and killed while he was working on a lawnmower.
The Wadena County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday north of Staples.
Eighty-four-year-old Russell Schmipp of Staples was found outside in a mowed field area. It appeared as though he had been working on a disabled lawnmower when it backed over him and pinned him to the ground.
It is unknown how long he had been there before he was found.
Foul play is not suspected.
