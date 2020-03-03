Teenager Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Wadena County

STAPLES -- A teenager died in a snowmobile crash in Wadena County. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call on the crash just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Eighteen-year-old Paul Peterson of Motley had just been at the Wahoo Valley Bar & Grill near Staples with his family and they were leaving to continuing riding snowmobile. Peterson took off before the rest of the riders and was found crashed, by his father, less than a minute later. It appeared the Peterson snagged a tree with his snowmobile ski and was ejected from the machine.

The sheriff's office says it was his first time riding a snowmobile. He was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor.