Man Rolls Car Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- A man drove off the road and rolled his car near St. Joseph.

The Stearns County Sheriff says the crash happened Sunday just before 8 p.m. at the 33000 block of County Road 2 in St. Wendell Township.

26-year-old Kyle Viehauser of St. Joseph was southbound on County Road 2 when his car left the road, hit a field approach and rolled onto its roof. Viehauser told authorities he swerved to avoid a deer.

Authorities believe Viehauser was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. There was no word on whether he was injured.