Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Woman in Richmond Home

ST. CLOUD -- A Richmond man will be sentenced in July after pleading guilty to raping a woman last summer. Thirty-three-year-old Edmund Furman has pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the complaint, Furman and his ex-girlfriend were still living in the same house but on separate floors after they broke up. The woman told police Furman came upstairs one day in June, pulled her off the toilet and dragged her into the bedroom. Furman then undressed her, tied her hands and raped her.

The woman said she tried to scream a woman's name who was downstairs, but Furman put a pillow over her face which prevented her from breathing.

The victim was eventually able to escape and ran to tell the woman what happened.

Furman initially told investigators the sex was consensual and denied putting the pillow over the woman's face.

He remains jailed until his sentencing hearing July 25th.