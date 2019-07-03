Man Killed in Semi Crash In Elk River

ELK RIVER -- A Columbia Heights man died in a crash involving two semis in Elk River on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 10 near Jarvis Street in Elk River shortly after 6:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two semi trucks were going west on Highway 10 when the second one rear-ended the first.

The driver of the second semi, 40-year-old Jose Llapa, died at the scene.

The driver of the first semi, 57-year-old Douglas Price of Zimmerman, was not hurt.

Authorities say Llapa was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.