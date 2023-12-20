Man Killed in Crash On Highway 10 in Morrison County

Man Killed in Crash On Highway 10 in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Hillman man was killed in a crash with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday just after 10:00 a.m. on Highway 10 just west of Little Falls.

Both vehicles were traveling west with the car ahead of the semi when the car made a sudden brake and a sharp turn to the left toward the median crossover.  The car was struck by the semi struck the driver's side door.

The driver of the car, 83-year-old Paul Yetzer of Hillman, died.  He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Get our free mobile app

The semi driver, 62-year-old Chad Winter of Fosston, had non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON