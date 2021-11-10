Man Killed in Crash Involving Semi Truck

NOWTHEN -- A man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Anoka County Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Highway 47 at Old Viking Road in Nowthen.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going south on Highway 47 when it crossed the centerline and hit a semi-truck that was traveling north.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old Bloomington man, died as a result of the crash. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the semi, 41-year-old Jeremy Triebernig of Princeton, was not hurt.

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.