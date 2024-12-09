Man in Pennsylvania Questioned About Shooting of CEO

ALTOONA, PA (WJON News) -- A man is reportedly being questioned in Pennsylvania in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare C-E-O Brian Thompson of Maple Grove, Minnesota.

N-B-C News says the man was detained over a gun similar to the one used to kill Thompson in New York City.

The N-Y-P-D has released several photos of the gunman with and without a mask.

Detectives said the suspect left New York City, and some officers traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to look for him over the weekend.