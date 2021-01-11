Man Hurt in Two-Car Crash Near Annandale

ANNANDALE – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in rural Wright County.

The crash happened Monday around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 6 in Corinna Township, southeast of Annandale.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 74-year-old Charles Skelton of Waite Park was eastbound on Highway 55 and attempting to turn onto County Road 6 when it collided with a car driven by 60-year-old John Erickson of South Haven, which was westbound on Highway 55.

Erickson was taken to Buffalo Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Skelton was not hurt.