Man Hurt in Spin Out Near Melrose

GROVE TOWNSHIP -- Slippery roads are believed to be a factor in a crash that sent an Alexandria man to the Melrose Hospital Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 76-year-old Harlan Walberg was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when the crash happened.

The patrol says just before noon, Walberg lost control of his car on the icy and snow-covered interstate, spun out, and collided with the Sauk River Bridge barricade.

Walberg was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.