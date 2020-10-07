Man Hurt in Semi Rollover Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- A Monticello man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after overturning his semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Anthony Newman was eastbound on Interstate 94 near Monticello when the crash happened.

The patrol says Newman was driving in the left lane just before 7:00 a.m. when the semi's trailer went off the left shoulder. The trailer was riding off the road for a short distance before the trailer pulled the entire rig off the road. It entered the median and rolled.

Newman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.