SAUK CENTRE – A Zimmerman man was taken to the hospital after a semi crash near Sauk Centre.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. on I-94 in Sauk Centre Township. A semi driven by 64-year-old James Tulowetzke was traveling east when it went off the road and into a culvert drainage ditch.

Tulowetzke was taken by ambulance to Sauk Centre Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.