ROSCOE -- A man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 23 near Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sixty-seven-year-old Douglas Martinson of Kandiyohi was driving east when he lost control on the snow and ice-covered roads and went into the ditch and rolled.

Martinson was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.