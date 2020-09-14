Man Hurt in Pierz ATV Crash

PIERZ -- A Pierz man is hurt after an ATV crash Sunday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Chad Scholl was driving his machine on 93rd Street in Pierz just before 8:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

The sheriff's office says Scholl hit a curb and was thrown from the machine. Mayo Ambulance brought Scholl to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The case remains under investigation.