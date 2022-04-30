Man Hurt by Hit-And-Run Driver in Morrison County

SWANVILLE -- A Long Prairie man was hurt in a crash with a hit-and-run driver.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened Friday just after 11:30 p.m. on Highway 27 just north of Swanville.

A Chevy Impala was going west when state troopers say it crossed the center line and side-swiped another car. The driver then fled from the scene and is unknown at this time.

The driver of the second vehicle is 35-year-old Isaac Hernandez of Long Prairie. He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.