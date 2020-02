ROCKVILLE -- A man was taken to the hospital after he hit a deer with an SUV and crashed Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 57-year-old James Anderson was eastbound on I-94 in Rockville when he hit the deer just before 6:00 p.m. The crash caused the hood of the SUV to pop up and the vehicle entered the median ditch.

Anderson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.