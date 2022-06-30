WOULD YOU TAKE $10,000 TO GIVE UP YOUR SEAT ON AN AIRCRAFT?

The offer was so good that the passengers didn't believe it was true. I guess it depends on the situation. If I was just coming home and my trip was already over, I would do it. If it was going to interrupt my plans for a trip that I was just leaving for, I'm not so sure.

A Delta flight that was scheduled for Gerald R. Ford Airport on Monday for departure to Minneapolis was apparently overbooked. Many passengers that were on that flight have verified that they heard the announcement but didn't believe it was true.

HOW MUCH WILL IT TAKE?

A Flight attendant came over the intercom and told the crow that the flight had been overbooked, and they would be offering compensation for people to find another flight home. The flight attendant said that it would compensate the person with $5000 in the form of a Visa Gift card; but honestly, it was such a good offer, that most people just didn't believe it.

A few minutes later, the aircraft was still overbooked, and they offered $10,000 to those who would come forward and give up their seat on the flight. The flight attendant said that it could even be provided instantly through Apply Pay!

WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

I think that I would have jumped at the chance. Even if I had to find another flight, I'd surely still end up with a few thousand dollars in my pocket.

Most of the people on the flight DID NOT come forward to take the offer, but apparently, several passengers did take the offer, although DELTA is not saying what the payout ended up being.

Delta DID confirm that they give their gate agents the power to do whatever they have to do to provide excellent customer service and make sure that people's flights leave on time.

