Man Drowns in Douglas County Lake

ALEXANDRIA -- A man drowned in a Douglas County lake over the weekend. The Sheriff's Office says they were called to Lake Ida just before 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched along with North Memorial Ambulance and Garfield First Responders to a man who was found unresponsive in the water.

The 59-year-old man was found about 30 to 40 feet from shore in about four to eight feet of water.

He was brought to shore by neighbors including a retired State Trooper who began CPR. He was not wearing a life vest. It is unclear how he ended up in the water. He was found near the dock where he had launched his boat from.

The victim has been identified as Danny Haak.

