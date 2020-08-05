Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A 55-year-old man faces criminal sexual conduct charges after he allegedly sexually abused an 11-year-old girl last fall.

According to the criminal complaint, Gene Haring was staying at an apartment with other family members during the time of the sexual assault.

Records show the girl reported she was watching TV with Haring while her parents were sleeping. She said Haring was rubbing her private parts over her clothing while his other hand was in his pocket and rubbing his crotch. Haring allegedly told the girl not to tell anyone or "something bad would happen".

The abuse came to light after a counselor sent Human Services a mandated report of suspected child abuse.

Haring is charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual also faces a drug charge involving the possession of methamphetamine in January. He makes his first appearance on the charges Wednesday.