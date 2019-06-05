Man Charged With Ramming Vehicle During Chase

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Joseph man faces a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon after another man said he tried to run him off the road with his SUV.

St. Cloud Police responded to a call reporting a vehicle crash at 3004 8th Street North Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver, 19-year-old Abdalla Ismail Diriye, said he was at Lions Park when a group of men jumped him and took his cell phone. He told officers he saw the attackers drive away in a silver car. Diriye said he got into his SUV and gave chase. When he caught up to the car, records show Diriye rear-ended the car, trying to knock it off the road. He then missed a turn at a high rate of speed and crashed into a parked car.

Officers talked with the driver of the silver car who said he was at the park when Diriye came up to him and asked for a cigarette. The victim said Diriye got angry when told the man didn't have a cigarette and a fight broke out.

The man left the scene and confirmed he was chased and rammed by the SUV. He denied taking the phone.

A search of the victim's car did not uncover a cell phone described as being stolen.

Diriye is also charged with reckless driving.