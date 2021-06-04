Man Charged in LeSauk Township Shooting, Victim Recovering

ST. CLOUD -- Prosecutors have charged the man accused of shooting another man in the neck in LeSauk Township last week.

Thirty-four-year-old Trenell Rogers is charged with 1st-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a weapons charge.

The shooting happened in the 32000 block of Oaks Lane on May 25th.

Police arrived to find 57-year-old Alex Mallet lying in a pool of blood in the driveway. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Officers interviewed Rogers at the scene who they say gave conflicting statements, including a false statement that a random individual had shot Mallet and fled the scene.

Police learned through Facebook that witnesses at the scene said Rogers shot Mallet during an argument. Court records allege Rogers shot Mallet when Mallet called him a "bitch" for having a rose-colored cell phone. Police recovered a phone matching that description at the scene, but have not located the gun used in the shooting.

Mallet underwent surgery to save his life and required a ventilator to help him breathe. Rogers was arrested after a search warrant was used at a rural Morrison County home Thursday.