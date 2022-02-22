Man Charged in Death of Minneapolis High School Sophomore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a talented Minneapolis high school student whose death has led to renewed calls for curbing violence on the city's north side.

Hennepin County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 29-year-old Cody Fohrenkam, of Minneapolis, is facing one count of intentional second-degree murder for the killing of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr. Hill was an honor roll student and starting quarterback at North Community High School.

He died on Feb. 10, a day after he was found with a gunshot wound. Police say Hill was standing by or walking up to a bus stop across the street from Wally's Foods, a popular local corner store, when the shooting happened.