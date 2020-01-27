Man Charged for Assaulting Woman, Stealing Her Purse

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man faces a felony robbery charge after an incident in downtown St. Cloud early Friday morning.

According to the charges, 26-year-old Ashai Hunt punched a woman in the face multiple times and stole her purse before running away.

The woman has a no-contact order against Hunt from a previous relationship.

The victim noticed Hunt come out of a downtown bar shortly after 1:00 a.m., knew he had arrest warrants out on him and called 911. Hunt spotted the woman and ran from the scene.

A short time later, the woman and her boyfriend were standing outside the Press Bar when Hunt allegedly came up to her with a black scarf over his face, punched her multiple times and took her purse.

Several witnesses gave chase until a St. Cloud Police officer was able to catch Hunt and arrest him. Several witnesses also backed up the woman's story and police also have surveillance video of the assault.

Hunt is also charged with four misdemeanors including domestic assault, violating a no-contact order and fleeing police.

