Man Charged After Knife Incident Outside St. Cloud Walmart

ST. CLOUD -- A man faces charges after allegedly pulling a knife on a woman outside the St. Cloud Walmart store early Sunday. St. Cloud Police were called to the store just before 5:00 a.m. on a domestic assault call.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told officers that 29-year-old William Buskey Jr. saw her talking to another man, got jealous and pulled a knife and ran toward her.

Buskey is accused of yelling at the woman that she wasn't leaving him and when she walked around the corner of the building to get away, he went to his car and grabbed a knife. Records show the second man confronted Buskey and Buskey left the scene.

Police located Buskey and say he had a knife on him. Buskey said the other man had his knife out and denied ever extending the blade toward the woman.

Buskey is charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic assault.