St. Cloud Man Charged With Pulling Knife on Roommate

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with two felonies after allegedly threatening his roommate with a knife.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 55-year-old John Bendtsen is charged with felony threats of violence and felony domestic assault.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 2400 block of 3rd Street north Tuesday night for an assault. Officers met with a man who said Bendtsen came into his bedroom, pulled a knife on him, and threatened to kill him.

The complaint does not indicate why Bendtsen was upset with the victim.

Records show Bendtsen has a prior conviction for felony threats of violence in Sherburne County in 2016 and a misdemeanor domestic assault conviction in Stearns County in 2020.