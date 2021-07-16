MaLinda Jo Braun, 47, Becker

February 19, 1974 - July 13, 2021

Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake for MaLinda Jo Braun, age 47, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her home. Burial will be at 3:30 pm. Monday, July 19, 2021 at St. Marcus Cemetery, Clear Lake.

MaLinda was born February 19, 1974 in St. Cloud to Brad & Paula (Barber) Braun. She grew up on a hobby farm, where she found her love of horseback riding and being around all types of animals. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and was employed at the Clear Lake Amoco Gas Station and previously as a Direct Support Professional for WACOSA. MaLinda had the biggest heart and made friends wherever she went. Her smile could light up any room and she always made others feel welcomed into her life. MaLinda was always up for anything. She loved her family, especially her son and she loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. MaLinda will be remembered for her willingness to help others.

She is survived by her son, Brayden Braun of Clear Lake; mother, Paula Braun of Clear Lake; siblings, Keith Braun of Clear Lake and Jennifer (Todd) Engeldinger of Becker; and nieces and nephews, Scott, Kolbe, and Lakken Braun, KyLeigh Fones, Levi & CharLeigh Engeldinger. MaLinda was preceded in death by her father, Brad; and grandparents, Donald & Ramona Braun and James & Joan Barber.

In lieu of flowers MaLinda’s family encourages donations be made to WACOSA.