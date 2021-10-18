Malcolm Again Urges Minnesotans to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's hospitals continue to be overcrowded amid the Delta variant.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is again pleading with Minnesotans to get vaccinated. She says she struggles with...

the heartbreak of knowing that this is all preventable, by us, by the people of Minnesota and the individual decisions and the community decisions we make

On Friday Governor Tim Walz announced an action plan to relieve Minnesota’s increasingly crowded hospitals. The plan included activating the National Guard to relieve pressure in long-term care and increasing rapid community testing across the state.

Malcolm says she's heartbroken that healthcare workers are being treated poorly by people opposed to COVID vaccinations...

because stuff gets thrown at them, I'm just done with not talking about stories like that, that is just so incredibly offensive that these people who are literally putting their lives on the line to save ours are not being treated today with the same kind of respect that they were being treated with when this began

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

