Make Dad Smile This Father’s Day With Fun in St. Cloud

Have you been trying to decide what to do with Dad for Father's Day? There are so many choices like grilling out or camping, maybe spending time at the lake of your choice. But if you want to give Dad the day off and spend some quality family time with the kids then check out this event happening in St. Cloud at Lake George.

Get our free mobile app

WHEN AND WHERE

Celebrate Dad this Father's Day weekend at Lake George. It's the 27th Annual Community Celebration of Fatherhood with activities for Dad and the kids. It happens at on Saturday, June 17th from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Bring the whole family and enjoy a beautiful day outdoors.

The Facebook page for the Partners For Student Success says the United Way and many of the partners will be there, they'll even have FREE books for the kids.

WHATS HAPPENING

There will be plenty happening to keep everyone busy. If you're a fishing enthusiast, be sure to bring your fishing pole. Kids love crafts and there'll be no shortage of that during this celebration. Plus, Dad and kids can test their skills (or just have fun) on the obstacle course. There will also be fun activities that kids can do with their parents as well as face painting.

Best of all the event is FREE. If you'd like to, you can bring food shelf donations as they'll be accepting them throughout the run of the event.

Mark it on your calendar now and enjoy Dad on his day.

Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures