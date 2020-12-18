Majel E. Hanson, 96, Roseville

February 25, 1924 – December 16, 2020

Majel Elaine Hanson, age 96, of Roseville, MN went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully in Big Lake, MN.

Majel was born on February 25, 1924 in St. Paul, MN to Alfred and Hildur (Anderson) Rundquist. She grew up in St. Paul and attended Macalester College after high school. Majel married Leonard Hanson on April 22, 1944 in Bakersfield, CA and enjoyed 66 years of marriage. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Roseville, MN. Majel had a strong Christian faith and loved sharing her love of Jesus by supporting mission work and Christian ministries. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother, for her love of worshiping the Lord through music, her musical gifts of playing the piano, organ and singing, being a wonderful cook and gracious hostess and she was also a talented seamstress. Majel enjoyed traveling the world with Leonard and lived overseas for several years. She always sought to find the best in others.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn (John) Wallberg, Kenneth (Kristine) Hanson, Cynthia (Thomas) Markham, Beverly (Charles) Kohl and Glenn (Jenny) Hanson; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; son-in-law, Richard Stensland; and 2 grandsons, Mark Wallberg and Scott Wallberg.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 19th at Becker Christian Center, 15469 59th St., Becker, MN. Visitation will be one 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Private burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. We kindly ask that memorial donations be designated to Olive Branch Outreach.