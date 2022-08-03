‘Main Street’ Grants Available To Help Revitalize Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- Some money is available to help revitalize properties in Cold Spring.

The Minnesota Department of Economic Development has awarded a $4.5 million Main Street grant to the Initiative Foundation to help revitalize the Cold Spring area.

The money would be used for repairs and renovations of buildings, new construction, demolition work, landscaping and streetscaping, and private infrastructure installation.

Applications will be ranked by the Cold Spring Economic Development Authority based on whether they address one or more objectives including creating and retaining jobs, strengthen small business owners, address housing/day care needs and increase the city's tax base.

Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. September 7th, 2022.

For more information to receive an application packet you're asked to contact city hall 320-685-3653.

Little Falls, Long Prarie, Brainerd, Pine River and St. Cloud have also been designated a partner city for the main street grants.