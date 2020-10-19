Maid-Rite Closing Restaurant in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime St. Cloud burger joint is closing its restaurant, but they're not going away completely. Maid-Rite restaurant at 3267 Roosevelt Road is closing its doors after October 31st.

CEO and Owner Terry Anderson says COVID-19 restrictions and a change in building ownership are the primary reasons, the Benton County Fair being canceled in August also contributed to the problem.

He says they are hoping to continue to offer Maid-Rites at the Benton County Fair and at Cash Wise in St. Cloud and Waite Park as long as they have access to an approved kitchen.