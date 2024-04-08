Magdalene Teckla Studniski, Newborn

April 3, 2024

Magdalene Teckla Studniski passed peacefully in the arms of her parents on April 3rd, 2024. She was born at 12:47 pm weighing 5 lb, 1.6 oz, 18.11 inches long at the St. Cloud Hospital. Magdalene was freed from sin by baptism in the OR by Father Gregory Mastey and became a member of Christ incorporated into the catholic faith and church.

Magdalene was diagnosed prenatally with multiple congenital anomalies and entered into the Kingdom of God as a saint 5 precious hours after her birth. A beautiful baby girl was a faithful inspiration to her parents and touched so many lives in such a brief time. The love we shared with her will live on forever in our hearts.

Magdalene Teckla is the daughter of Troy and Marissa Studniski of Avon, MN. Magdalene is survived by three siblings, Tristen, Maria, and Trenten Studniski. Her paternal grandparents are Thomas and Theresa Studniski of Avon, MN, and her maternal grandparents are Thomas and Kimberly Garry of Fairmont, MN. Magdalene is also a beloved niece and cousin by many family members who were able to embrace and cherish her love on this earth.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, MN. The visitation will begin at 9:00 on Friday until the time of the service at the church. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow the Mass in the parish cemetery. Please join Magdalene’s family at Pelican Lake Ballroom to visit and share memories over lunch following the committal service. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Holdingford.