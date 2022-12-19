Madeline Moren, 80, Pierz

April 29, 1942 - December 16, 2022

Madeline (Brenny) Moren, 80-year-old resident of Pierz, MN died Friday, December 16 at Riverside Assisted Living in Royalton, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 7 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman, MN with Father Jerry Schick officiating.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, January 6 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, January 7 at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Pierz Area Foster Children’s Program.