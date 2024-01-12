Madeline J. Kleve, 88, Cold Spring

November 30, 1935 - January 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be Noon on Monday, January 15, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Madeline J. Kleve, age 88, who died Thursday, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:45 a.m. Monday at the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Madeline was born on November 30, 1935, in St. Martin, MN to Nicholas and Matilda (Schmitz) Terres. She married Raymond Kleve on May 11, 1954, in St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin.

Maddie’s top priority was being a mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She had a big heart and was generous with her time and talents. Maddie worked in housekeeping, as a seamstress, and daycare. She enjoyed crafts, playing cards, bowling, and baking, especially homemade bread. Maddie was a member of St. Boniface Church and Christian Women.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond; children, Brenda (Jim Loften) Minge, LouAnn (Jim) O’Connor, Randy (Cindy), Lisa (Dave) Rarick, Peggy (Craig) Frederick, Pamela (Curt) Karls; in-laws, Rose Terres, Jeanette Terres, Donna Terres; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Beckrich; sons-in-law, Charles Minge, Greg Beckrich; siblings, Helen (Lowell), Al (Marie), Florentine (Cliff), Jenny (Urban), Ray, Irene (Wally), Ralph (“Bud”), and Lee.

A special thank you to Assumption Home and Moments Hospice for the loving care they gave to Maddie.