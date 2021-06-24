Mackenzie Todd Mattson, 29, Morris

August 6, 1991 – June 21, 2021

Mackenzie “Mack” Todd Mattson, age 29, Morris, MN, passed away suddenly from a cerebral hemorrhage on Monday, June 21st, 2021 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Living Waters Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Mackenzie Todd Mattson, was born on August 6, 1991 in Cloquet Minnesota. Mack graduated in 2009 from the Morris Area High school. He worked at Casey’s General Store in Morris, MN for the last several years in a variety of positions.

Mack loved being with friends and family and their children. He looked forward to being a father someday. He also enjoyed music, nature, camping, skateboarding, frolfing and watching movies. He was a hardcore Minnesota Vikings fan. Mack was easygoing, well-loved for his wonderful sense of humor, his fun-loving personality and enormously genuine heart. Mack’s faith was important to him.

Mackenzie is survived by his parents, Todd and Kris Mattson of St. Cloud, MN; his sister, Seyward Ask (Justin) and nieces and nephew Brooklyn, Maggie and Remy of Willmar, MN; his brother, Gunner Mattson of Minneapolis, MN; his sister, Sibley Mattson of Duluth, MN; his grandmother, Janice Hanson of Adrian, MN; his girlfriend, Kylie Francis of Morris, MN; several aunts, uncles and cousins, many friends he considered as family as well as Milt, his cat.

Mackenzie was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Hanson; his paternal grandparents, Merle and Lois Mattson and his cousin, Garret Hanson.