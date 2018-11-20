Mable Margaret Bauman, 74, St. Cloud

April 7, 1944 - November 20, 2018

Mabel Margaret Bauman, 74, St. Cloud, formerly of Milaca and Merrifield, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, surrounded by her loving children, at the Sterling Park Health Facility in St. Cloud.

Maggie was born April 7, 1944, to Arthur and Florence Carrier, in Choteau, Mont. She married Irving Bauman Oct. 2, 1975, in Watertown, S.D. Maggie loved to knit, work with ceramics and do other crafting. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and taking drives to nowhere. She cherished the time spent with her grandkids.

Maggie is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bauman, Farmington; son, Billy (Cassie) Bauman, St. Cloud; four stepdaughters, Nedina Schoppe, Cannon Falls, Susie Walther, Land O’ Lakes, Fla., Chrissy Tisserat, Deertrail, Colo., and Ginger Bauman, Orlando, Fla.; two grandsons, Glenn and James Bauman; step-grandchildren, Trevor, Traci and Tia Tisserat, Ali and Gracie Walther and Melissa Stevens; three sisters, Audrey White, Theresa Meech and Lois Skaug; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and eight siblings.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at The Waters Church in Sartell, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow.