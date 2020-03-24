M. William “Bill” Spaeth, 96, Sauk Rapids

April 3, 1923 - March 22, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date for M. William “Bill” Spaeth, 96 of Sauk Rapids who passed away at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

M. William Spaeth was born on April 3, 1923 in Lake George Township to Albert and Anna (Ritterach) Spaeth. He served his country in the United States Navy in Saipan. On October 21, 1950 he married Natalie Repulski in St. Cloud. Bill grew up in the St. Cloud area and he and Nat lived their entire married life in Sauk Rapids. He worked in maintenance at the Paper Mill in Sartell for over 30 years, retiring in 1984. Bill was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he participated as an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254. Bill enjoyed traveling with Nat to Hawaii and out west for many years, hunting and fishing. He was compassionate, kind and a wonderful caregiver of those he loved. Bill was devout in his faith and saw great importance in attending mass regularly.

Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nat on March 22, 2014; brothers, Clarence and Eugene; and sister, Vivian.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids.