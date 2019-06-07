Lynx Win Nail Bitter Over Mercury 58-56

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lynx Rookie Napheessa Collier came up with a couple of big defensive plays down the stretch as Minnesota beat the Phoenix Mercury 58-56 Thursday night down at Target Center.

Minnesota led by as many as 16 points, including 13 heading into the fourth quarter, but did not score in the final four minutes to keep Phoenix in it.

Phoenix's DeWanna Bonner kept the Mercury in the game scoring 25 points (12 in the fourth quarter) and took the potential game winning shot.

Minnesota was lead by Odyssey Sims (15), Lexie Brown (12) and Sylvia Fowles (10 points and seven rebounds) to help the Lynx improve to 4-1 on the season.

The Lynx will host the LA Sparks Saturday night at Target Center. Before the game Minnesota will also retire former Lynx Star Lindsay Whalen's jersey number 13 during a pre-game ceremony.