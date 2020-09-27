Lynx Swept 3-0 by Storm in Semifinals

BRADENTON -- The Minnesota Lynx were eliminated from the postseason after losing game three to the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Seattle outscored Minnesota in three out of four quarters. The Storm pushed out to an early 24-12 lead by the end of the first frame. Minnesota rallied in the second, but Seattle still managed to extend their lead to 46-31 by the half.

The Lynx had a strong third quarter, outscoring the Storm 20-18 and closing the gap to 64-51. Minnesota could not catch Seattle in the final quarter, and the Storm put the game and the series away, 92-71.

Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 31 points for Seattle. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and two assists. Crystal Dangerfield and Damiris Dantas added 16 points for Minnesota, and Odyssey Sims netted 10.

The Storm advance to the finals where they will face the winner of Tuesday's deciding game between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun. Seattle is looking to earn their fourth title which would tie the franchise record set by the defunct Houston Comets and tied by the Lynx.

Minnesota will look to build on the success of this season, which saw them earn their second straight rookie of the year award, another coach of the year award, and a tenth consecutive playoff appearance, next spring.