Welcome All! MN’s First Bar Dedicated to Women’s Sports Opening

Women's sports have been growing. Both in media coverage and attendance. This past summer alone saw major growth in viewership and attendance. According to Forbes magazine the growth came from two major sports leagues and two tournaments.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the Women's National Basketball Association (NWBA) leagues experienced major growth. The two tournaments were the Women's World Cup (WWC) and the US Open.

That's great news for Jillian Hiscock who announced on social media that the first bar dedicated to Women's sports, "A Bar of Their Own", would be opening in Minneapolis and that the bar will be dedicated exclusively to Women's sports. It's set to open next year.

The new bar is expected to open in March of 2024 in the building that formerly housed "Tracy's Saloon & Eatery" at 2207 E. Franklin Ave. in Minneapolis. They've had a crowd-funding page set up hoping to raise $200,000 before the bar opens. According to that page they've raised $160,000 so far and they explain why they decided on this business:

In the spring of 2023, we went with a group of our friends to a nearby sports bar to watch the University of Minnesota Gophers Softball team play in the national tournament. After not seeing the game on any of the 20+ televisions, we asked the bartender if they could get it on one of the many screens, which were currently playing everything from football game reruns to a cornhole tournament..

That's when they wondered if it could be different, what if these fans had 'A Bar of Their Own'? That's when the plan was set in motion and now it is soon to be a reality.

On that page they also say they "envision A Bar of Their Own being an inclusive, family-friendly location for anyone who loves--or wants to love!--women's sports"

