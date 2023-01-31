Johnnies, Bennies Fall at Concordia-Moorhead

St. John's basketball lost 81-76 at Concordia-Moorhead Wednesday before St. Ben's fell to Concordia-Moorhead 67-56.

The Johnnies trailed 38-31 at halftime and were led in scoring by Ryan Thissen with 23 points and Brandon Adelman added 17 points for St. John's. The Johnnies are 12-7 overall and 9-5 in the MIAC. St. John's will host Gustavus Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

St. Ben's was outscored 42-19 in the 2nd half after leading 37-25 at halftime. The Bennies were led in scoring by Sophia Jonas and Gabby Martin with 10 points apiece. St. Ben's is 14-5 overall and 11-5 in the MIAC. The Bennies play at Gustavus in St. Peter Wednesday night at 7 p.m.