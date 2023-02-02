Johnnies Top Gusties; Bennies Fall at Gustavus

The St. john's basketball team defeated Gustavus 79-60 in Collegeville Wednesday night. St. john's led 36-28 at halftime and expanded that lead in the 2nd half. Ryan Thissen led the Johnnies with 16 points, Brandon Adelman chipped in 12 points, Kyle Johnson added 11 points and Blake Berg chipped in 10. St. John's is 10-5 in the MIAC and 13-7 overall. St. John's will host Hamline at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Ben's basketball team lost 83-57 at Gustavus Wednesday night. The Bennies were led in scoring by Carla Meyer with 11 points. St. Ben's drops to 11-6 in the MIAC and 14-6 overall. The Bennies will play at home against Hamline at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday's Local Schedule:

MHKY – St. Mary’s at St. John’s, 7pm

College Wrestling – St. Cloud State at Upper Iowa

BBB – Little Falls at Apollo

GBB – Fergus Falls at Rocori

GBB – Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice

GBB – Sartell at Willmar

GBB – Mora at Cathedral

BHKY – St. Cloud Crush at Sauk Rapids

BHKY – Cathedral at Little Falls

GHKY – River Lakes at Fergus Falls

GHKY – St. Cloud Crush at Alexandria

GHKY – Buffalo at Sartell-Sauk Rapids